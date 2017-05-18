Greg Hobbs finishes Amazing Authors tour at Cortez Library
Greg Hobbs reads from one of his books of poetry at the Cortez Public Library on Wednesday as part of the library's Amazing Authors series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cortez Journal News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr...
|May 10
|Good citizen
|2
|Vinnie Vincent from KISS
|May 7
|Installer
|1
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr 30
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr 27
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
|Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T...
|Apr 25
|Mimi Crist
|2
|"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan...
|Apr 23
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14)
|Apr 21
|Beautiful You Med...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC