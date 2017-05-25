Former sheriff's supervisors plead not guilty

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 9 at 4:14PM MDT expiring May 9 at 5:00PM MDT in effect for: Bent, Kiowa, Otero Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 9 at 3:55PM MDT expiring May 9 at 4:30PM MDT in effect for: Bent, Otero Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 9 at 3:49PM MDT expiring May 9 at 4:30PM MDT in effect for: Crowley, Kiowa Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued May 9 at 3:40PM MDT expiring May 9 at 4:30PM MDT in effect for: Lincoln Areal Flood Warning issued May 9 at 3:38PM MDT expiring May 10 at 3:30PM MDT in effect for: Conejos Areal Flood Advisory issued May 9 at 3:22PM MDT expiring May 9 at 6:15PM MDT in effect for: Custer, Pueblo Flash Flood Watch issued May 9 at 3:12PM MDT expiring May 9 at 11:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Chaffee, Costilla, Custer, Fremont, Huerfano, Las Animas, Pueblo, Saguache, Teller Areal Flood Warning issued May 9 at 12:02PM MDT expiring May ... (more)

