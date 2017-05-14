Flooding along Arkansas River forces ...

Flooding along Arkansas River forces highway closure

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday May 14 Read more: Denver Post

A National Weather Service flood warning, issued when the Arkansas water levels exceeded the flood level of 11 feet and farm fields began to fill, was expected to remain in effect until Monday evening, officials said in a bulletin Sunday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Colorado 194 because of flooding.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr... May 10 Good citizen 2
Vinnie Vincent from KISS May 7 Installer 1
News Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional' Apr 30 Detective Lance 1
News Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13) Apr 27 Not a Lisa Fan 2
Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T... Apr 25 Mimi Crist 2
"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan... Apr 23 Mimi Crist 1
Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14) Apr 21 Beautiful You Med... 2
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Watch for Pueblo County was issued at May 18 at 10:17AM MDT

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Mexico
  2. Microsoft
  3. Wall Street
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Afghanistan
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,149 • Total comments across all topics: 281,103,705

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC