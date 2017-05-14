Flooding along Arkansas River forces highway closure
A National Weather Service flood warning, issued when the Arkansas water levels exceeded the flood level of 11 feet and farm fields began to fill, was expected to remain in effect until Monday evening, officials said in a bulletin Sunday afternoon. The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed Colorado 194 because of flooding.
