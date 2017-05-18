Evidence allegedly belonging to forme...

Evidence allegedly belonging to former Fremont County Sheriff's...

Additional evidence that is allegedly connected to former Fremont County Sheriff's Office Detective Robert Dodd was found and recovered Wednesday from the Phantom Landfill in Penrose. According to the Pueblo Chieftain, Caon City resident Rick Ratzlaff, who also discovered evidence from a 2006 homicide in December, received a tip Wednesday from Phantom Landfill worker Robert Orton who said that more apparent evidence had been found from a dumpster that was collected from Dodd's former residence.

