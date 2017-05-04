There are on the Ars Technica story from Thursday, titled Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop drug charges. In it, Ars Technica reports that:

Prosecutors in Pueblo, Colorado are dropping felony drug and weapon-possession charges after an officer involved in the case said he faked body cam footage so he could walk "the courts through" the vehicle search that led to the arrest. The development, reported Wednesday by the Pueblo Chieftan , means that defendant Joseph Cajar, 36, won't be prosecuted on allegations of heroin possession and of unlawful possession of a handgun.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ars Technica.