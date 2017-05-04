Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop drug charges
There are 1 comment on the Ars Technica story from Thursday, titled Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop drug charges. In it, Ars Technica reports that:
Prosecutors in Pueblo, Colorado are dropping felony drug and weapon-possession charges after an officer involved in the case said he faked body cam footage so he could walk "the courts through" the vehicle search that led to the arrest. The development, reported Wednesday by the Pueblo Chieftan , means that defendant Joseph Cajar, 36, won't be prosecuted on allegations of heroin possession and of unlawful possession of a handgun.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ars Technica.
|
#1 15 hrs ago
I hope the officer (public servant) was fired.
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr 30
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr 27
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
|Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T...
|Apr 25
|Mimi Crist
|2
|"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan...
|Apr 23
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14)
|Apr 21
|Beautiful You Med...
|2
|Bill O'Reilly-Fox News-and Pueblo
|Apr 19
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Mexican Tyrants (mentality) in the Judicial Sys...
|Apr 18
|Mimi Crist
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC