Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecuto...

Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop drug charges

There are 1 comment on the Ars Technica story from Thursday, titled Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop drug charges. In it, Ars Technica reports that:

Prosecutors in Pueblo, Colorado are dropping felony drug and weapon-possession charges after an officer involved in the case said he faked body cam footage so he could walk "the courts through" the vehicle search that led to the arrest. The development, reported Wednesday by the Pueblo Chieftan , means that defendant Joseph Cajar, 36, won't be prosecuted on allegations of heroin possession and of unlawful possession of a handgun.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at Ars Technica.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Good citizen

Albuquerque, NM

#1 15 hrs ago
I hope the officer (public servant) was fired.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional' Apr 30 Detective Lance 1
News Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13) Apr 27 Not a Lisa Fan 2
Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T... Apr 25 Mimi Crist 2
"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan... Apr 23 Mimi Crist 1
Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14) Apr 21 Beautiful You Med... 2
Bill O'Reilly-Fox News-and Pueblo Apr 19 Mimi Crist 1
Mexican Tyrants (mentality) in the Judicial Sys... Apr 18 Mimi Crist 3
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Mexico
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,208 • Total comments across all topics: 280,805,094

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC