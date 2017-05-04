Cop Fakes Body Cam Footage, Prosecutors Drop Drug Charges
An anonymous reader quotes a report from Ars Technica: Prosecutors in Pueblo, Colorado are dropping felony drug and weapon-possession charges after an officer involved in the case said he staged body cam footage so he could walk "the courts through" the vehicle search that led to the arrest. The development means that defendant Joseph Cajar, 36, won't be prosecuted on allegations of heroin possession and of unlawful possession of a handgun.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Slashdot.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr...
|8 hr
|Good citizen
|1
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr 30
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr 27
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
|Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T...
|Apr 25
|Mimi Crist
|2
|"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan...
|Apr 23
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14)
|Apr 21
|Beautiful You Med...
|2
|Bill O'Reilly-Fox News-and Pueblo
|Apr 19
|Mimi Crist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC