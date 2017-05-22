Colorado prison employee sues captain alleging sexual harassment

PUEBLO, COLORADO, SEPTEMBER 27, 2005--A guard speaks to an inmate in the toughest security and rooms for new arrivals in the Youth Offender System in Pueblo. As described on the YOS website: Intended as a middle tier between the Division of Youth Corrections and the Department of Corrections for violent youth felons, YOS combines a firm, disciplined regimentation with a full schedule of academics, work, interpersonal relations, pre-vocational skills within a positive peer culture.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.