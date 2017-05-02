Carson convoy closes I-25 rest area

Carson convoy closes I-25 rest area

Tuesday

Motorists traveling Interstate 25 south of Pueblo will find the rest area near Colorado City closed through Friday, May 5. The reason? Army units from Fort Carson will stage at the rest area for its return trip from the PiA on Canyon Maneuver Site after three weeks of drills at the 236,000-acre site, which we wrote about recently. To get those 6,000 soldiers and 1,800 vehicles back to the Mountain Post, officials will convoy using I-25 and other highways.

