Canyons of the Ancients will be reviewed under Trump examination of national monuments

Saturday May 6 Read more: Denver Post

In this 2012 file photo, Jessie Mallalieu, of Telluride, left, and her parents Diane and Bob Mallalieu, right, check out the Great Kiva at Lowry Pueblo. The pueblo was constructed about AD 1060 and stands about 27 miles south of Cortez, Despite assurances from Gov. John Hickenlooper that Canyons of the Ancients would not be part of President Donald Trump's nationwide analysis of presidential national monument designations made since 1996, the southwestern Colorado monument is one of 27 under review.

