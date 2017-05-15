A Painting of Kendrick Lamar to Be Displayed at U.S. Capitol Building

Yesterday afternoon, Colorado Congressman Scott Tipton announced Tiona Cordova of Pueblo, Colorado's Centennial High School, as the winner of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition. As the reward, the student's painting will be honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. where her Kendrick piece will be displayed for one whole year at the U.S. Capitol building.

