A Painting of Kendrick Lamar to Be Displayed at U.S. Capitol Building
Yesterday afternoon, Colorado Congressman Scott Tipton announced Tiona Cordova of Pueblo, Colorado's Centennial High School, as the winner of the 2017 Congressional Art Competition. As the reward, the student's painting will be honored at an awards ceremony in Washington, D.C. where her Kendrick piece will be displayed for one whole year at the U.S. Capitol building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Hypebeast.com.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Cop fakes body cam footage, prosecutors drop dr...
|May 10
|Good citizen
|2
|Vinnie Vincent from KISS
|May 7
|Installer
|1
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr 30
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr 27
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
|Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T...
|Apr 25
|Mimi Crist
|2
|"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan...
|Apr 23
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14)
|Apr 21
|Beautiful You Med...
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC