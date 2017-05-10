25 must-see buildings in New Mexico

Taos Pueblo, 1000 - 1450 : Taos Pueblo is a living Native American community on the Rio Pueblo that features a multi-storied complex of adobe dwellings and ceremonial buildings, built in terraced tiers. Prior to the first Spanish visitors in 1540, Taos Pueblo was a center of trade between the native populations along the Rio Grande and their Plains Tribes neighbors to the northeast.

