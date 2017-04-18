What's Happening? Residents encouraged to attend 5Health Fair on April 29 and more

Tim Occhiuto prepares to have blood drawn from Pueblo Community College Fremont Campus student Brianna Rowell during a previous Health Fair hosted by St. Thomas More Hospital. St. Thomas More Hospital will host the 5Health Fair from 7 a.m. to Noon April 29 at Evangelical Free Church located at 3000 E. Main St. This event is endorsed by the Colorado Medical Society, the Colorado Nurses Association, and the Colorado Hospital Association.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.