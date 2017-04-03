What's Happening? Annual fire hydrant...

What's Happening? Annual fire hydrant testing and more

Thursday Apr 6 Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Beginning Monday, the Canon City Water Department will begin its annual program of exercising fire hydrants throughout the system. The purpose of this program is to remove sediment and tuberculation from the water mains, which improves the water quality.

