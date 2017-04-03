What's Happening? Annual fire hydrant testing and more
Beginning Monday, the Canon City Water Department will begin its annual program of exercising fire hydrants throughout the system. The purpose of this program is to remove sediment and tuberculation from the water mains, which improves the water quality.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|18 hr
|Julie a
|25
|"4 local officials named victims in indictment"...
|19 hr
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Corrupt Judges--MOB--mentality
|Sat
|Mimi Crist
|3
|We The People--Freedom of Speech against offic...
|Sat
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Health Care and Torture
|Fri
|Mimi Crist
|2
|The Cartel Colorado Judicial Corr...
|Apr 5
|Mimi Crist
|1
|President Trump Investigating Corrupt Judiciary...
|Apr 5
|Mimi Crist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC