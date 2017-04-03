Were Coloradoa s ancient cliff dwellers early users of geometry?
Tim Hovezak, an archaeologist at Mesa Verde National Park, points out some of the mysterious features of the Sun Temple, which overlooks the Cliff Palace and some of the park's other popular attractions in southwest Colorado. Researcher Sherry Towers marked up this aerial image of the Sun Temple in Mesa Verde National Park to show the various geometric shapes used in its design.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Miami Herald.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cartel Colorado Judicial Corr...
|10 hr
|Mimi Crist
|1
|President Trump Investigating Corrupt Judiciary...
|13 hr
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Pueblo,Co. Corrupt Judiciary in MOB City
|Apr 1
|Mimi Crist
|6
|Stay out of Parkview hospital!!! (Jun '07)
|Mar 31
|Mimi Crist
|77
|Stop the Judicial Court Torture of Raped Women ...
|Mar 30
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Chief Judge Martinez to retire, requiring new j...
|Mar 26
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Contact FBI on PUEBLO COURT CORRUPTION /andST... (Sep '11)
|Mar 26
|Mimi Crist
|32
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC