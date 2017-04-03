Stormwater and other ballot issues pass by large margins
Jon Bowman, left, and his brother Matt Bowman from A-1 Barricade and Sign, Inc. install an erosion barrier along Fountain Creek Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2009, as part of the three million dollar Stormwater Enterprise project. Ballot Issue 2, which asked voters to set aside $12 million in excess revenue for stormwater projects, jumped to an early lead with 66 in preliminary unofficial results.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Cartel Colorado Judicial Corr...
|Wed
|Mimi Crist
|1
|President Trump Investigating Corrupt Judiciary...
|Wed
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Pueblo,Co. Corrupt Judiciary in MOB City
|Apr 1
|Mimi Crist
|6
|Stay out of Parkview hospital!!! (Jun '07)
|Mar 31
|Mimi Crist
|77
|Stop the Judicial Court Torture of Raped Women ...
|Mar 30
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Chief Judge Martinez to retire, requiring new j...
|Mar 26
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Contact FBI on PUEBLO COURT CORRUPTION /andST... (Sep '11)
|Mar 26
|Mimi Crist
|32
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC