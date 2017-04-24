St. Thomas More's 5Health Fair highlights weekend

Tim Occhiuto prepares to have blood drawn from Pueblo Community College Fremont Campus student Brianna Rowell during a previous community health fair hosted by St. Thomas More Hospital. The health fair will run from 7 a.m. to noon at the Evangelical Free Church located at 3000 E. Main St. Professional, low-cost health screenings offered include: blood chemistry screening $35, blood cell count $20, prostate-specific antigen test for men $30, colon cancer home screening kit $25, Vitamin D $45, Vitamin B12 $20, Hemoglobin A1C $30, testosterone male $35, and testosterone female $45.

