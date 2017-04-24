St. Thomas More's 5Health Fair highli...

St. Thomas More's 5Health Fair highlights weekend

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Canon City Daily Record Newspaper

Tim Occhiuto prepares to have blood drawn from Pueblo Community College Fremont Campus student Brianna Rowell during a previous community health fair hosted by St. Thomas More Hospital. The health fair will run from 7 a.m. to noon at the Evangelical Free Church located at 3000 E. Main St. Professional, low-cost health screenings offered include: blood chemistry screening $35, blood cell count $20, prostate-specific antigen test for men $30, colon cancer home screening kit $25, Vitamin D $45, Vitamin B12 $20, Hemoglobin A1C $30, testosterone male $35, and testosterone female $45.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Canon City Daily Record Newspaper.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13) 4 hr Not a Lisa Fan 2
Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T... Apr 25 Mimi Crist 2
"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan... Apr 23 Mimi Crist 1
Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14) Apr 21 Beautiful You Med... 2
Bill O'Reilly-Fox News-and Pueblo Apr 19 Mimi Crist 1
Mexican Tyrants (mentality) in the Judicial Sys... Apr 18 Mimi Crist 3
Were You Raped or Assai;ted in Pueblo and Afra... Apr 17 Mimi Crist 3
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,528 • Total comments across all topics: 280,613,918

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC