Pueblo Goes All in on Clean Energy
Thanks largely to the efforts of local Sierra Club volunteers, city officials in Pueblo, Colorado, have set a goal of getting 100 percent of the city's energy from renewable sources by 2035. Pueblo was one of the first cities in the country to sign onto the Club's Ready for 100 campaign to commit to 100 percent clean energy.
