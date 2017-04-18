One year after Fountain-Fort Carson a...

One year after Fountain-Fort Carson athletics shakeup, AD leaving for principal position in Pueblo

20 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

Fountain-Fort Carson will be looking for a new athletic director less than a year after hiring its previous one. Chris James, who took over after longtime AD Kelley Eichman was moved into another position within the school district, was named the new principal at Pueblo West on Tuesday, the Pueblo Chieftain reported Wednesday.

