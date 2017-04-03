Need free tax preparation help in Col...

Need free tax preparation help in Colorado Springs area? Here's how

Free tax preparation for qualified individuals and families is being offered around the Pikes Peak region through the Internal Revenue Service's Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program . VITA was designed by the IRS to offer free electronic filing of federal and state income tax returns, free for individuals and families with a household income of $55,000 or below.

