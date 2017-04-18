Mma Notes: Colorado Springs' Dominic ...

Mma Notes: Colorado Springs' Dominic Montoya will fight Friday on Axs TV

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Apr 20 Read more: The Gazette

But with his arm raised following a first-round victory in March, his coach told him to get ready. They were going to jump right back into camp for a fight in six weeks.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan... 23 hr Mimi Crist 1
Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14) Apr 21 Beautiful You Med... 2
Bill O'Reilly-Fox News-and Pueblo Apr 19 Mimi Crist 1
Mexican Tyrants (mentality) in the Judicial Sys... Apr 18 Mimi Crist 3
Were You Raped or Assai;ted in Pueblo and Afra... Apr 17 Mimi Crist 3
Expose a Corrupt Judge or Official in Colorado Apr 16 Mimi Crist 2
What do you know about the MOB control of Puebl... Apr 16 Mimi Crist 4
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,491 • Total comments across all topics: 280,519,968

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC