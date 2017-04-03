Man found dead in Pueblo after falling into women's bathroom at Colorado State Fair grounds
A man was found dead Monday morning after apparently falling through the roof vent of a women's bathroom at the Colorado State Fairgrounds in Pueblo. The Pueblo County Sheriff's Office says the man's body was discovered by a State Fair maintenance worker during a routine check of the facility.
