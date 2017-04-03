LCC's Phi Theta Kappa inducts 26 new members
Lamar Community Collegea s Beta Eta Gamma chapter of the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society welcomed 26 new members to the ranks during the spring induction ceremony on March 21, 2017. Front row, , l-r, Casey Day, Bailey Cook, Faith Camp, Tarin Kemp, Sarah Walsh, and Arnoldo Maltos-Garcia.
