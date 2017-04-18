Illegal gaming operation at Colorado coffee shop busted
Pueblo police alongside the Colorado Bureau of Investigation Gaming Agents made a bust in connection to an illegal gaming operation on Wednesday. Investigators executed a search warrant at the Rush Coffee Co.
