Hickenlooper: Canyons of the Ancients likely not part of Trump's national monument review

Painted Hand Pueblo is a village site from the 1200s that is one of 6,000 archaeological sites that make up the Canyons of the Ancients National Monument in the four corners area of Colorado in this 2012 file photo. Gov. John Hickenlooper said Thursday in a Facebook post that it is "unlikely" President Donald Trump's review of at least two dozen national monuments will include any land in Colorado.

