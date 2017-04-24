Hearings start Monday in death-penalt...

Hearings start Monday in death-penalty case of ex-Fort Carson soldier

Friday Apr 21 Read more: The Gazette

A marathon week of hearings is set to begin Monday in El Paso County's first death penalty case in a decade. Five consecutive days have been cleared in a 4th Judicial District courtroom for attorneys to argue motions in the case against double-murder suspect Glen Law Galloway, who's accused in the back-to-back fatal shootings last year of his ex-girlfriend and a homeless man.

