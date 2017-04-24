Hearings start Monday in death-penalty case of ex-Fort Carson soldier
A marathon week of hearings is set to begin Monday in El Paso County's first death penalty case in a decade. Five consecutive days have been cleared in a 4th Judicial District courtroom for attorneys to argue motions in the case against double-murder suspect Glen Law Galloway, who's accused in the back-to-back fatal shootings last year of his ex-girlfriend and a homeless man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T...
|Tue
|Mimi Crist
|2
|"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan...
|Apr 23
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14)
|Apr 21
|Beautiful You Med...
|2
|Bill O'Reilly-Fox News-and Pueblo
|Apr 19
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Mexican Tyrants (mentality) in the Judicial Sys...
|Apr 18
|Mimi Crist
|3
|Were You Raped or Assai;ted in Pueblo and Afra...
|Apr 17
|Mimi Crist
|3
|Expose a Corrupt Judge or Official in Colorado
|Apr 16
|Mimi Crist
|2
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC