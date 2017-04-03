Film and philosophy: Colorado student...

Film and philosophy: Colorado students innovate with film

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Apr 2 Read more: SFGate

Film director Josh Munson, left, checks a camera angle with cameraman Sam Torres during the filming of "Black Coffee" on the Colorado State University-Pueblo campus in Pueblo Colo., on March, 7, 2017. Munson and CSU-Pueblo philosophy professor Andrew Corsa worked with students to make a philosophy-based film.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
President Trump Investigating Corrupt Judiciary... 10 hr Mimi Crist 1
Pueblo,Co. Corrupt Judiciary in MOB City Apr 1 Mimi Crist 6
Stay out of Parkview hospital!!! (Jun '07) Mar 31 Mimi Crist 77
Stop the Judicial Court Torture of Raped Women ... Mar 30 Mimi Crist 2
News Chief Judge Martinez to retire, requiring new j... Mar 26 Mimi Crist 5
Contact FBI on PUEBLO COURT CORRUPTION /andST... (Sep '11) Mar 26 Mimi Crist 32
Pueblo Corrupt Judges and Officials Stand up wi... Mar 21 Mimi Crist 2
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,337 • Total comments across all topics: 280,060,751

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC