Colorado History: The Solid Muldoon hoax
One of the West's greatest hoaxes was the Solid Muldoon. It was "discovered" near Pueblo and passed off as a petrified man.
Start the conversation, or Read more at ReporterHerald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Backyard discovery 'gruelling and emotional'
|Apr 30
|Detective Lance
|1
|Lisa Lyden set to rejoin KOAA News5 on Monday (Oct '13)
|Apr 27
|Not a Lisa Fan
|2
|Gerald Naekel-----Truth for " We The People"--T...
|Apr 25
|Mimi Crist
|2
|"Is Ann Coulter the only person willing to stan...
|Apr 23
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Review: Beautiful You Skincare Studio (Oct '14)
|Apr 21
|Beautiful You Med...
|2
|Bill O'Reilly-Fox News-and Pueblo
|Apr 19
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Mexican Tyrants (mentality) in the Judicial Sys...
|Apr 18
|Mimi Crist
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC