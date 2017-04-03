Burn restrictions lifted in Colorado Springs, El Paso and Teller counties
After a much-needed stretch of rain and snowfall in the region, burn restrictions have been lifted in Colorado Springs and El Paso and Teller counties in recent days. A snowstorm blanketed the Pikes Peak region with heavy, wet snow overnight Monday and into Tuesday, and Colorado Springs has seen above-average precipitation for this point in the month, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
