Angela Giron returning to the Boys and Girls Club, the foundation of her political rise
Former state Sen. Angela Giron is returning to the Boys and Girls Club of Pueblo County, the Associated Press, via the Pueblo Chieftain told us the other day. Giron's rise on the statewide political landscape started with the organization where she worked for 27 years, including as its president and chief executive, until 2007.
