Ancient Americans set up 'feather factories'
From around AD 300 to AD 1450, ancient Native American peoples such as the Puebloans were known to have kept and bred macaws in captivity so that their feathers could be plucked. New evidence presented at a recent meeting of the Society for American Archaeology in Canada has suggested that this practice occurred all across the American Southwest.
