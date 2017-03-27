A perfect storm: Wet snow drenches Colorado Springs area without the hassles
It was on a weekend, so it didn't shut down schools and businesses; travel could be treacherous at times, but no major pileups or injuries were reported; and it was wet and badly needed in a region parched by a warm, breezy and dry winter. "A good dose of beneficial moisture," said Makoto Moore, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Pueblo.
