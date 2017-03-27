Teller County, northern El Paso Count...

Teller County, northern El Paso County in crosshairs of next winter storm

Heavy rain and snow are possible Friday and all day Saturday, making travel dangerous in the Pikes Peak region, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. A winter storm watch is in effect Friday evening through Saturday afternoon for areas including northern El Paso County and Teller County.

