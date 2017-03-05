State-backed gravel pit to fuel growt...

State-backed gravel pit to fuel growth irks Colorado farmers, shows...

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: Denver Post

While politicians tout agriculture as essential to Colorado's economic life, some garlic and chili farmers of the Arkansas River Valley are battling a proposed state-backed gravel mine east of Pueblo that threatens to drive them away. The farmers for 16 years have defended their fields against the mine on adjacent state-owned land up the hill.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10) Mar 2 Anna 15
Colorado 10th Judicial District Mar 1 Mimi Crist 2
Five Star Disposal, Pueblo CO- horrible trash ... Feb 27 ann baker 2
Govenor Hancock/Sheriff White Blood on their hands Feb 27 ann baker 1
Corrupt Judiciary and DA hurting women Feb 23 Mimi Crist 3
Pueblo DA and Chief of Police abuse the law and... (Dec '11) Feb 19 Mimi Crist 13
Belmont Apartments vs Mesa Garden Apartments (Apr '13) Feb 8 yeah 5
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Warning for Pueblo County was issued at March 07 at 4:19AM MST

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iran
  3. Syria
  4. Surgeon General
  5. China
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Pope Francis
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Health Care
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,295 • Total comments across all topics: 279,374,360

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC