State-backed gravel pit to fuel growth irks Colorado farmers, shows...
While politicians tout agriculture as essential to Colorado's economic life, some garlic and chili farmers of the Arkansas River Valley are battling a proposed state-backed gravel mine east of Pueblo that threatens to drive them away. The farmers for 16 years have defended their fields against the mine on adjacent state-owned land up the hill.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10)
|Mar 2
|Anna
|15
|Colorado 10th Judicial District
|Mar 1
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Five Star Disposal, Pueblo CO- horrible trash ...
|Feb 27
|ann baker
|2
|Govenor Hancock/Sheriff White Blood on their hands
|Feb 27
|ann baker
|1
|Corrupt Judiciary and DA hurting women
|Feb 23
|Mimi Crist
|3
|Pueblo DA and Chief of Police abuse the law and... (Dec '11)
|Feb 19
|Mimi Crist
|13
|Belmont Apartments vs Mesa Garden Apartments (Apr '13)
|Feb 8
|yeah
|5
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC