Stage 1 burn restrictions in place in El Paso County

Thursday Mar 16 Read more: The Gazette

After weeks of record-breaking heat and dry, breezy weather, El Paso County was placed Thursday under Stage 1 burn restrictions. The county was under a red-flag warning Thursday, indicating "critical fire weather conditions," according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo.

