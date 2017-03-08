Smoke in heavily wooded El Paso Count...

Smoke in heavily wooded El Paso County area prompts aerial firefighting resources

Aerial firefighting resources were sent to southwest El Paso County on Wednesday morning after smoke was spotted in a heavily wooded area. The county sheriff's office and U.S. Forest Service say smoke was seen in the area of Old Stage and Gold Camp roads at about 10:30 a.m. That's near or on Cheyenne Mountain just west of Colorado Springs.

