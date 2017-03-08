Smoke in heavily wooded El Paso County area prompts aerial firefighting resources
Aerial firefighting resources were sent to southwest El Paso County on Wednesday morning after smoke was spotted in a heavily wooded area. The county sheriff's office and U.S. Forest Service say smoke was seen in the area of Old Stage and Gold Camp roads at about 10:30 a.m. That's near or on Cheyenne Mountain just west of Colorado Springs.
