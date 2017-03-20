Sen. Michael Bennet starts 2 days of ...

Sen. Michael Bennet starts 2 days of town halls across Colorado with Colorado Springs visit

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Mar 15 Read more: The Gazette

The senior senator from Denver has three completely public events in Colorado Springs, Pueblo and Alamosa Thursday. As pressure has intensified on various Washington issues, some lawmakers have focused on controlled groups of constituents and teleconferences with voters.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Corrupt Judges--MOB--mentality Sun Mimi Crist 2
Pueblo DA and Chief of Police abuse the law and... (Dec '11) Sun Mimi Crist 14
NO SAFE PLACE................if you are raped Sat Mimi Crist 1
Talk about being raped in Pueblo and then abuse... Sat Mimi Crist 6
Pueblo Judicial Corruption Mar 13 Mimi Crist 3
whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16) Mar 13 Mimi Crist 8
Judge David Crockenberg' -a judge AGAINST the p... Mar 7 Mimi Crist 1
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,121 • Total comments across all topics: 279,697,121

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC