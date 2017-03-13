Red flag warning issued for Colorado Springs on Sunday | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
A forecast calling for gusty winds and dry conditions has prompted a red flag warning Sunday for El Paso County, according to the national Weather Service in Pueblo. In an announcement, the weather service says winds could whip at 25 mph with gusting at 45 in the area and regional temperatures could reach into the 60s and 70s.
