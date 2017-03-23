Pueblo permits eight retail marijuana...

Pueblo permits eight retail marijuana dispensaries to seek licensing

In November, voters said "yes" to recreational marijuana sales in the city of Pueblo after their local representatives had initially opted out right after legalization. Taking their cue, Pueblo City Council decided to permit eight total stores - four north of the Arkansas River and four south - for retail sales.

