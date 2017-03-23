Pueblo permits eight retail marijuana dispensaries to seek licensing
In November, voters said "yes" to recreational marijuana sales in the city of Pueblo after their local representatives had initially opted out right after legalization. Taking their cue, Pueblo City Council decided to permit eight total stores - four north of the Arkansas River and four south - for retail sales.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Independent.
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Contact FBI on PUEBLO COURT CORRUPTION /andST... (Sep '11)
|Wed
|Hwiill
|31
|Pueblo Corrupt Judges and Officials Stand up wi...
|Tue
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Corrupt Judges--MOB--mentality
|Mar 19
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Pueblo DA and Chief of Police abuse the law and... (Dec '11)
|Mar 19
|Mimi Crist
|14
|NO SAFE PLACE................if you are raped
|Mar 18
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Talk about being raped in Pueblo and then abuse...
|Mar 18
|Mimi Crist
|6
|Pueblo Judicial Corruption
|Mar 13
|Mimi Crist
|3
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC