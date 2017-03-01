Pueblo coroner identifies 21-year-old man who died in accidental,...
Pueblo County's coroner has identified the 21-year-old man who police say died early Monday after accidentally shooting himself at a Pueblo motel. The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Monday at the Motel 6 on the 4100 block of North Elizabeth Street, on the city's north side.
