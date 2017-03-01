Pueblo coroner identifies 21-year-old...

Pueblo coroner identifies 21-year-old man who died in accidental,...

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Denver Post

Pueblo County's coroner has identified the 21-year-old man who police say died early Monday after accidentally shooting himself at a Pueblo motel. The shooting happened at about 2 a.m. Monday at the Motel 6 on the 4100 block of North Elizabeth Street, on the city's north side.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Colorado 10th Judicial District 8 hr Mimi Crist 2
Five Star Disposal, Pueblo CO- horrible trash ... Mon ann baker 2
Govenor Hancock/Sheriff White Blood on their hands Mon ann baker 2
Corrupt Judiciary and DA hurting women Feb 23 Mimi Crist 3
Pueblo DA and Chief of Police abuse the law and... (Dec '11) Feb 19 Mimi Crist 13
Belmont Apartments vs Mesa Garden Apartments (Apr '13) Feb 8 yeah 5
Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12) Feb 2 Bev anne 16
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,570 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC