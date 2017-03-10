Pueblo BusinessPueblo County explores...

Pueblo BusinessPueblo County explores energy upgrade financing

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: Colorado Springs Business Journal

How about fully automated building controls, a better furnace, new windows, high efficiency lighting, HVAC upgrades and even a new roof? After running the numbers, it seems clear that these improvements will more than pay for themselves. But what about financing them? What's needed is long-term financing that matches improved cash flow from the property, preserves any tax credits and can be paired easily with other financing.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Colorado Springs Business Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pueblo Judicial Corruption Mon Mimi Crist 3
whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16) Mon Mimi Crist 8
Judge David Crockenberg' -a judge AGAINST the p... Mar 7 Mimi Crist 1
Corrupt Pueblo Judiciary and Officials Mar 7 Mimi Crist 1
Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12) Mar 7 Mimi Crist 17
Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10) Mar 2 Anna 15
Colorado 10th Judicial District Mar 1 Mimi Crist 2
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,724 • Total comments across all topics: 279,553,215

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC