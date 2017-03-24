Pueblo BusinessPueblo County, Black Hills battle over high electric costs

Pueblo BusinessPueblo County, Black H...

Pueblo County, Black Hills battle over high electric costs

For nearly a year, Pueblo County commissioners have quarreled bitterly with the city of Pueblo's electric utility provider, Black Hills Energy. The issue: high electric bills, which may sharply increase from current levels if the Public Utilities Commission approves an $8.5 million rate increase, first submitted to the PUC last May. Both sides agree that Pueblo's rates are among the highest in the state, as much as 30 percent higher than those in any other major city in Colorado.

