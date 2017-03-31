NewsChieftain publisher Rawlings gone, not forgotten 37
With the passing of longtime Pueblo Chieftain publisher Bob Rawlings on March 24, residents of Pueblo and southern Colorado have lost a fierce advocate, a man whose powerful voice and steely determination shaped, supported, sustained and helped create modern Pueblo. Rawlings battled Colorado Springs, Aurora and assorted Front Range "water buffaloes" for many years, as he attempted to halt the "buy and dry" water raids on southeastern Colorado.
