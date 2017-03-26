Man who allegedly escaped from work d...

Man who allegedly escaped from work detail in Alabama is arrested in Pueblo County

A 28-year-old man who allegedly escaped more than three weeks ago from a work detail in Alabama was arrested Sunday in Pueblo County after authorities say he was found apparently hiding out with a woman. Austen Williams was booked into the county's jail after being arrested without incident.

