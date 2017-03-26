Man who allegedly escaped from work detail in Alabama is arrested in Pueblo County
A 28-year-old man who allegedly escaped more than three weeks ago from a work detail in Alabama was arrested Sunday in Pueblo County after authorities say he was found apparently hiding out with a woman. Austen Williams was booked into the county's jail after being arrested without incident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Denver Post.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Chief Judge Martinez to retire, requiring new j...
|Sun
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Contact FBI on PUEBLO COURT CORRUPTION /andST... (Sep '11)
|Sun
|Mimi Crist
|32
|Pueblo Corrupt Judges and Officials Stand up wi...
|Mar 21
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Corrupt Judges--MOB--mentality
|Mar 19
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Pueblo DA and Chief of Police abuse the law and... (Dec '11)
|Mar 19
|Mimi Crist
|14
|NO SAFE PLACE................if you are raped
|Mar 18
|Mimi Crist
|1
|Talk about being raped in Pueblo and then abuse...
|Mar 18
|Mimi Crist
|6
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC