Lawrence County inmate set to be extradited back to Alabama from Colorado
Austen Williams left his work detail on March 2 and was driven out of the state by his girlfriend Sandra Brooks, according to the Lawrence County Sheriff's Office. "It wasn't hard once we knew that they probably were out there and that they had relatives there," Mitchell said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WAAY.
Comments
Add your comments below
Pueblo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pueblo,Co. Corrupt Judiciary in MOB City
|3 hr
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Chief Judge Martinez to retire, requiring new j...
|Mar 26
|Mimi Crist
|5
|Contact FBI on PUEBLO COURT CORRUPTION /andST... (Sep '11)
|Mar 26
|Mimi Crist
|32
|Pueblo Corrupt Judges and Officials Stand up wi...
|Mar 21
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Corrupt Judges--MOB--mentality
|Mar 19
|Mimi Crist
|2
|Pueblo DA and Chief of Police abuse the law and... (Dec '11)
|Mar 19
|Mimi Crist
|14
|NO SAFE PLACE................if you are raped
|Mar 18
|Mimi Crist
|1
Find what you want!
Search Pueblo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC