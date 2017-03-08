Homeless advocates in shock after one of their own dies | Colorado Springs Gazette, News
Raven Canon is the founding publisher of Springs Echo, a new newspaper that vendors will begin distributing January 1, 2017. Photo by Mark Reis, The Gazette Homeless advocates reacted with shock, sadness and despair Monday at the death of Raven Canon - a homeless woman who started the Pikes Peak region's first street paper.
