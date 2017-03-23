High electricity bills prompted this ...

High electricity bills prompted this Colorado city to commit to going 100% renewable

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: ThinkProgress

Locals said rampant shutoffs have plunged entire city blocks into darkness and sent power-starved families to motels and homeless shelters. Senior citizens have given up television and unscrewed refrigerator lights in an attempt to save money.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ThinkProgress.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Contact FBI on PUEBLO COURT CORRUPTION /andST... (Sep '11) Wed Hwiill 31
Pueblo Corrupt Judges and Officials Stand up wi... Tue Mimi Crist 2
Corrupt Judges--MOB--mentality Mar 19 Mimi Crist 2
Pueblo DA and Chief of Police abuse the law and... (Dec '11) Mar 19 Mimi Crist 14
NO SAFE PLACE................if you are raped Mar 18 Mimi Crist 1
Talk about being raped in Pueblo and then abuse... Mar 18 Mimi Crist 6
Pueblo Judicial Corruption Mar 13 Mimi Crist 3
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Egypt
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,277 • Total comments across all topics: 279,786,490

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC