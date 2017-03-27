EDITORIAL: Robert Rawlings lived an a...

EDITORIAL: Robert Rawlings lived an amazing life

Rawlings died of natural causes at age 92 on Friday, and will forever hold his place among America's top-tier newspapermen. That is mostly because he used the business as a battleship in his indefatigable crusade to leave society better than he found it.

