EDITORIAL: Richard Skorman circumvent...

EDITORIAL: Richard Skorman circumvented voters, exacerbated stormwater mess

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The city's stormwater drainage mess took a turn for the worse 12 years ago, at the insistence of then-councilman Richard Skorman. He seeks a return to council in the April 4 election, to represent District 3. Growing problems with the city's stormwater structures became hard to ignore when a wall of drainage broke sewer mains in two locations in 2005.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pueblo Judicial Corruption Mon Mimi Crist 3
whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16) Mon Mimi Crist 8
Judge David Crockenberg' -a judge AGAINST the p... Mar 7 Mimi Crist 1
Corrupt Pueblo Judiciary and Officials Mar 7 Mimi Crist 1
Judge Reyes--dishonest, sly, corrupt (Mar '12) Mar 7 Mimi Crist 17
Sacred Heart Home (Aug '10) Mar 2 Anna 15
Colorado 10th Judicial District Mar 1 Mimi Crist 2
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Syria
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Egypt
  5. Zimbabwe
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,812 • Total comments across all topics: 279,557,759

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC