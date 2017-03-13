EDITORIAL: Richard Skorman circumvented voters, exacerbated stormwater mess
The city's stormwater drainage mess took a turn for the worse 12 years ago, at the insistence of then-councilman Richard Skorman. He seeks a return to council in the April 4 election, to represent District 3. Growing problems with the city's stormwater structures became hard to ignore when a wall of drainage broke sewer mains in two locations in 2005.
