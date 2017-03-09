DUI suspect in Pueblo dies while bein...

DUI suspect in Pueblo dies while being booked into jail

Thursday

A man arrested Wednesday night in Pueblo County on suspicion of DUI died as he was being booked into jail. The man, who was not identified, was arrested by a state trooper, according to a Pueblo County Sheriff's Office news release.

