Colorado Springs hits heat record for...

Colorado Springs hits heat record for third day in a row | Colorado Springs Gazette, News

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Gazette

Monday's high of 76 degrees broke the day's 110-year-old record of 74 degrees set in 1907, according to the National Weather Service in Pueblo. It was the third consecutive day of record-breaking heat.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Pueblo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Pueblo Corrupt Judges and Officials Stand up wi... 15 hr Mimi Crist 2
Corrupt Judges--MOB--mentality Sun Mimi Crist 2
Pueblo DA and Chief of Police abuse the law and... (Dec '11) Mar 19 Mimi Crist 14
NO SAFE PLACE................if you are raped Mar 18 Mimi Crist 1
Talk about being raped in Pueblo and then abuse... Mar 18 Mimi Crist 6
Pueblo Judicial Corruption Mar 13 Mimi Crist 3
whats donthe lucas up to these days (Mar '16) Mar 13 Mimi Crist 8
See all Pueblo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Pueblo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Pueblo County was issued at March 22 at 4:30AM MDT

Pueblo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Pueblo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Wall Street
  2. Syria
  3. Wildfires
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Pueblo, CO

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,306 • Total comments across all topics: 279,734,997

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC